The Late Late Show announces ‘very special’ guest for Friday night’s show

The Late Late Show have announced a “very special” guest will be appearing on Friday night’s show.

Ahead of his 80th birthday on Sunday, President Michael D Higgins will join host Ryan Tubridy from Áras an Uactharáin.

Sharing the news via Twitter, the RTÉ show wrote: “Next weekend marks @PresidentIRL Michael D Higgins’ 80th birthday and Ryan will be conducting a very special interview with him from Áras an Uachtaráin for Friday night’s #LateLate Show.”

More guests are expected to be announced later this week.

Last week, Ryan was joined by popular Irish influencer Rachel Gorry on the show, who spoke about the loss of her late husband Daniel, and the trolling she’s faced online over the past year.

Viewers were shocked over Rachel’s story, and took to Twitter to praise her for being so strong despite everything she’s been through.

The Late Late Show returns this Friday, April 16 at 9:35pm on RTÉ One.