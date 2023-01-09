The FULL line-up for the 2023 winter series of Love Island

The winter series of Love Island will premiere on Monday, January 16.

Maya Jama will host to the show, taking over from Irish presenter Laura Whitmore.

Check out the full line-up for the upcoming series below:

Tanya Manhenga

Tanya Manhenga is a 22-year-old biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool.

When asked why she signed up for the dating show, Tanya said: “I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a Villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want.”

The brunette bombshell revealed her dating ick is: “Guys that don’t wear socks in the house. Why are your feet flapping all around the house? Guys have huge feet too, yuck. Also, guys in the bathtub with no bubbles, such an ick, no.”

Tanya also revealed: “I have Vitiligo, which is a skin pigmentation, you may not even notice it. It’s on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair. Not many people know that but I think it’s quite cute. I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe.”

Kai Fagan

Kai Fagan, 24, is a PE and science teacher from Manchester, and he also plays semi-professional rugby.

Speaking ahead of his stint in the villa, Kai explained: “I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them.”

When asked how his friends and family would describe him, Kai said: “Chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy. I always put my friends and family first and spend a lot of time with them.”

He added: “I’m a Jamaican citizen. Because of that I played rugby 7s for Jamaica. I play semi-professional rugby now for Burnage RFC. I’ve technically got three different degrees and went to three different unis.”

Lana Jenkins

Lana Jenkins, 25, is a makeup artist from Luton.

Speaking ahead of the show, she said: “I fall in love quickly. I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week.”

“In my work as a makeup artist I’ve worked with lots of celebrities. Also, when I was 6-years-old I used to live in Spain and I was in an episode of Benidorm as an extra.”

Revealing her dating “icks”, Lana said: “I don’t mind people texting me all the time but if you send me question marks if I’ve not replied to you in a while, you’re gone. That’s a really big red flag for me! Also if I see a guy trip over, that’s an instant turn off.”

Ron Hall

Ron Hall is set to make Love Island history, as the show’s first ever partially-sighted contestant.

The 25-year-old financial advisor, who hails from Essex, lost the sight in his right eye in a footballing accident when he was younger.

He said: “On meeting me, you’d never know I am blind in one eye. It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face.”

“I’ve got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green. It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that.”

“It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit.”

When asked what he’ll bring to the villa, Ron said: “Fun and charisma. I just want to be naturally myself in there, have good times and make memories. I think people will enjoy my company.”

“I’m the most genuine person you’ll meet. I’m genuine, caring and I’m a nice person – which you don’t find these days.”

Anna-May Robey

Anna-May Robey, 20, is a payroll administrator from Swansea.

Speaking ahead of the show, she said: “I want a boyfriend, I want to find someone who makes me laugh. I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she’s like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’”

”I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone.”

When asked how her family would describe her, Anna-May replied: “Energetic. I’m always running around singing and screaming. My parents are always like, ‘Shut up!’ I work from home all day so I don’t really speak to people in person for two or three days a week, so when my father comes home, he’ll want to sit down and chill out, and I’m there chewing his ear off! I would definitely say I am a chatterbox.”

Will Young

Will Young, 23, is a farmer from Buckinghamshire, and fans may recognise him from TikTok.

He already has a following of 1.1million on the app as Farmer Will, as he regularly documents life on his sheep farm.

When asked why he’s signed up for Love Island, Will said: “Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work.”

“Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife.”

Tanyel Revan

Tanyel Revan, 26, is a hair stylist from North London.

When asked what she will bring to the villa, she replied: “Energy, confidence, I’m funny, loud, feisty, charismatic.”

“I’m hard to get, confident, funny, charismatic, good looking and happy. I’m also a very loyal person, what is there not to love?” Tanyel added.

Shaq Muhammad

Shaq Muhammad, 24, is an airport security officer from London.

He said: “I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationships. So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life? Hopefully I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully she’s in the Villa.”

When asked if he falls in love quickly, Shaq replied: “My family and friends would say I do. I’m the type of person that wears my heart on my sleeve.”

“If I find someone I click with, I fall very hard, very fast. Sometimes that can be a bad thing. I’m a very emotional person. It can be a blessing and a curse.”

Olivia Hawkins

Olivia Hawkins, 27, is a ring girl and actress from Brighton, who is looking to meet her first boyfriend on the show.

She said: “I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life.”

The influencer, who has 11.2k Instagram followers, continued: “I’ll bring fun vibes [to the villa]. I’m a very confident, bubbly person…. maybe a little bit of drama!”

Haris Namani

Haris Namani, 21, is a TV salesman from Doncaster.

He said: “I’ve never found love. I think this is the show that can help me. It’s the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one. I’ve obviously not found the right one myself.”

“I’ve never taken a girl home, I’m not going to say I’ve fallen in love until I’ve taken them to meet my mum and dad or sisters and brother.”

“I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well. Anyone who meets me, I don’t think they have anything bad to say about me.”

“I don’t give them that bad impression to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to speak to him again.’”

