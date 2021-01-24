The first skate-off took place on tonight's show

The first celeb has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice

Myleene Klass has been eliminated from Dancing On Ice.

The TV presenter and her professional ice-skating partner Lukasz Rozyck faced a skate-off against Lady Leshurr, after receiving the fewest public votes on tonight’s show.

Judges Jane Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman voted who to save, with Myleene receiving the least votes.

Next week, the contestants will skate to musical hits for Musical Week.

Billie Faiers, Denise Van Outen, Rebekah Vardy, Faye Brookes, Jason Donovan, Graham Bell, Colin Jackson, Sonny Jay, and Joe Warren Plant complete the celebrity lineup.

Rufus Hound was forced to pull out of this week’s show, after being exposed to Covid-19.