The Cranberries pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan on third anniversary of her death

The Cranberries pay tribute to Dolores O’Riordan on third anniversary of her...

The Cranberries have paid tribute to Dolores O’Riordan on the third anniversary of her death.

The band’s frontwoman was just 46 when she tragically died on January 15, 2017.

Taking to Twitter today, the bandmates shared an old photo of Dolores, alongside a touching message.

They wrote: “It’s hard to believe that three years have gone by since Dolores passed on.”

“She is always in our thoughts and our hearts. So many years of fond memories.”

“Wherever you are D, we hope you’re bringing joy with your unique voice,” they added.

Fans of the band were moved by their touching tribute on social media.

One fan replied: “RIP Dolores, and guys you’ve done and are doing and an amazing job curating her legacy. Whereever she is, not only will she be singing, but she’ll also be proud of you.”

Another wrote: “May she RIP… She’ll never be forgotten and she is in my thoughts every single day! You guys are too! Thank you for your music! Forever in my heart!”

Dolores was tragically found dead on January 15, 2017 at London’s Park Lane Hilton hotel.

An inquest later ruled her death as a “tragic accident”, as its understood she drowned in the bath due to alcohol intoxication.