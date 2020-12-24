Terrie McEvoy shares heartwarming update about dog she rescued on motorway

Terrie McEvoy has shared a heartwarming update about the dog she rescued on the motorway.

On Wednesday night, the Irish influencer revealed she nearly knocked down a frightened, small dog who was running around the M50.

After rescuing the pooch, who she named Dodger after he dodged cars, the nurse asked her followers for help in locating the dog’s owners.

Taking to her Instagram Stories this morning, the Dublin native revealed the owners had been located and the dog, who’s real name is Max, was returned home safely.

She wrote: “Turns out this little guys name was ‘Max’. He was returned to his owners late last night!!

“Thanks for everyone who shared. Happy Xmas!!” Terrie added.

After saving the dog, the blogger explained: “He is so frightened and tiny. I was honestly so close to hitting him with my car.

“He was running around the M50. Myself and another car were trying to catch him.”