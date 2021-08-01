Teddy Soares shocks Love Island fans by announcing he’s a PRINCE

His co-stars couldn't believe it

Teddy Soares has shocked Love Island fans by announcing he’s a Prince.

During Love Island: Unseen Bits, which airs on Saturday, the 26-year-old was telling his fellow Islanders that he’s half-Nigerian when he made the surprising confession.

Teddy said: “I’m going to say something so shocking, I’m actually a Prince…”

He then explained that he used to be the Prince of a village in Nigeria, but he lost the title after his grandfather died.

“It’s like a village, it’s within the Delta State village,” he said.

“So, my grandad who has obviously passed away, so I’m actually no longer a prince, I was a prince.”

Teddy’s co-stars were flabbergasted by his revelation, and Faye joked: “Hang on, I just need to go and grab my tiara guys!”

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Faye added: “Teddy was once a prince! Are you joking?”

“I mean I’ve definitely got to stop with burping now, I might have to just stop and lay off the swearing so much but I think I’ve got this you know.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.