Tasha Ghouri addresses rumours that one of the Love Island couples have ‘secretly split’

Tasha Ghouri has addressed rumours that one of the Love Island 2022 couples have “secretly split”.

Last month, Paige Thorne claimed that one of the remaining couples had secretly called time on their romance but put on a united front in public.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, the Welsh paramedic played a game of Say It Or Shot It, and was asked: “Who is the fakest couple to come out of Love Island this year?”

Paige replied: “All I’m going to say on this is… There are how many couples left, three? Really there’s only two. But that’s a secret I’ll never tell.”

Although Paige said there are only three couples left from the show, there are actually four: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Andrew Le Page and Tasha.

The Welsh paramedic did not reveal which couple she thought had secretly split.

However, Tasha has since dispelled rumours that she and her beau Andrew are the couple who have “secretly parted ways”.

Tasha told The UK Mirror: “That’s nothing to do with me, I am staying out of that.”

“I’m just focussing on myself, focussing on me and Andrew.”

Andrew and Tasha’s relationship has gone from strength to strength; Since leaving the villa, the dancer and the real estate agent have gotten tattoo tributes to each other and recently became the first Love Island 2022 couple to move in together.

The real estate agent recently unveiled his latest tattoo tribute to his dancer girlfriend, in the form of a cochlear implant wrapped around the symbol for “I love you” in BSL.

Taking to Twitter, Tasha showed off the surprise and wrote: “So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹.”

The 24-year-old told MailOnline of the gesture: “So he told me he was getting a tattoo and I was like what are you getting and he said, ‘I’m not telling you!’”

“But he came home and surprised me with it and I didn’t expect it. I started crying, because no one has ever done that for me before and it just goes to show how much we love each other and how much of an amazing human being he is. He really is an amazing human.”

In the first YouTube video uploaded to his channel, Andrew revealed his hopes to tie-the-knot with Tasha “soon”, dispelling any rumours that the pair had secretly called it quits.

Meanwhile, a source has claimed that Gemma and Luca are “closer than ever” and are not the couple that have secretly split.

The source told The UK Mirror: “Luca and Gemma are closer than ever, they don’t feel the need to ham it up on social media every day.”

“Both have lots going on but they’re staying together most nights and when they do have to be apart, they are constantly on the phone with each other.”

“There is lots of talk and rumours about a showmance amongst this year’s contestants, but it certainly isn’t Luca and Gemma that everyone is talking about.”