Stephen Bear charged over revenge porn allegations

Stephen Bear has been charged in connection with revenge porn allegations.

Back in January, the Ex on the Beach star was detained by police at Heathrow Airport over claims he shared an alleged sex tape of his ex-girlfriend.

The 31-year-old, who had just returned from Dubai, was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer.

Bear, who has fiercely denied the accusations, spent the night in a cell – but was released on bail until February 10th.

According to the Mirror, the reality star has now been charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.

The newspaper also reported that Bear is due to appear in court on a date yet to be set.