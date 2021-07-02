Stephen Bear appears in court over revenge porn claims

Stephen Bear appeared in court today, after being charged in connection with revenge porn allegations earlier this year.

Back in January, the Ex on the Beach star was detained by police at Heathrow Airport over claims he shared an alleged sex tape of his ex-girlfriend online.

The 31-year-old, who had just returned from Dubai, was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer.

Bear, who has fiercely denied the accusations, spent the night in a cell – but was later released on bail.

In May, the reality star was officially charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.

During his appearance at Colchester Magistrates’ Court today, the reality star was accused of sharing CCTV footage of himself having sex with a woman on porn sites OnlyFans and Pornhub.

It’s understood Bear intends to plead not guilty to all the charges against him.

Proceedings have been adjourned until July 30 at Chelmsford Crown Court in Essex, where a plea and trial preparation hearing will take place.