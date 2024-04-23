Spencer Matthews announces world record attempt

Spencer Matthews has announced his world record attempt.

The 35-year-old has revealed that he is aiming to break the world record for “Most consecutive Marathons ran on sand.”

The father-of-3 made his announcement in an Instagram post shared to his account.

“30 MARATHONS IN 30 DAYS IN THE DESERT,” he wrote.

“Total Kilometres: 1,266”

“That’s the equivalent of running the entire length of the UK, completely on sand, in temperatures well over 40 degrees Celsius.”

“Or…. 5 back-to-back Marathon Des Sables. (The World’s Toughest Footrace)”

“I’ve chosen to raise money for @globals_make_some_noise because they work with a number of causes that are really close to my heart,” Spencer continued.

“The work that they do helps change the lives of people enormously across the UK through working with some incredible small charities.”

“PLEASE DONATE GENEROUSLY VIA THE LINK IN MY BIO,” he urged with his 823k followers.

“I’ll be documenting my journey, so turn your page notifications on to be the first to know updates. And, for all the training follow me on @strava”

“There’s a reason this has never been done before… Let’s make history!!”

Earlier this month, Spencer candidly opened up about being kicked off I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here over his use of steroids.

Back in 2015, the former Made In Chelsea star was removed from the jungle after just three days when producers realised he was taking a drug that’s illegal in Australia.

The father-of-three, who is married to Irish presenter Vogue Williams, has now admitted it was “the worst thing that’s ever happened” in his career.

Speaking on The Mail’s Everything I Know About Me podcast, Spencer admitted he hates being referred to as a former I’m A Celeb contestant “because I wasn’t really”.

The 35-year-old recalled: “I was looking forward to that so much right and I wanted it so badly because it is bang up my street.

“Being in that Jungle, I wouldn’t have cared about any of the challenges, I would have absolutely loved it and would have been able to play a really good role.”

Spencer explained that he was “young and impressionable” at the time, and had started taking Anvar, a type of anabolic steroid, before he entered the jungle to prepare for a charity boxing match.

Anvar, which is illegal in Australia unless prescribed by a doctor, is extremely addictive and can cause serious withdrawal symptoms if you suddenly stop taking it.

Spencer claimed producers initially knew he was taking the drug, but didn’t realise it was illegal Down Under.

“I declared that I had this Anavar they said it was fine to take. They gave it to me in the jungle, having declared it,” he said.

“On the second or third day they pulled me to one side and they said ‘Anavar you can’t travel – you brought illegal drugs essentially into the country – we didn’t realize that Anavar was illegal.’