Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing reveal exciting baby news

Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing have revealed some exciting baby news.

Sophie’s older sister Georgia has announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Tom Berry.

Georgia who is a professional makeup artist, often does up her famous younger sister’s before big events.

Revealing the happy news to her Instagram, Georgia also revealed the gender of their unborn child.

She gushed: “Best birthday gift ever 🩷 baby girl Berry due this autumn.”

Georgia also shared adorable pictures of her and her husband holding pictures of their ultrasound.

She also shared a video of her and Sophie on Facetime to their father who was emotional upon hearing the news.

Sophie commented on the post and wrote: “Not me crying I am DEAD.”

Jamie Laing also commented three red hearts under the post.

Jamie and Sophie officially tied the knot at a registry office in Chelsea last April, before they hosted their second wedding in Seville, Spain the next month.

The reality stars have been dating since April 2019, and got engaged in December 2021.

Recently, the Made In Chelsea star made a shock confession about his marriage with his wife.

Jamie revealed that his sex life with his wife has already hit a rough patch, just a year after they tied the knot.

He admitted he’s become “lazy” in the bedroom since becoming a married man.

Jamie confessed to The Sun on Sunday that Sophie has joked that he’s “bog standard” in the bedroom, and he “can’t be bothered’ to perform anymore now that they’re married.

He said: “I used to start doing joined-up handwriting then I thought, ‘I can’t be bothered with that as it’s quicker for me to not do it joined up’, I’m a bit like that in the bedroom.”