Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal set to play married couple in upcoming movie

Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal are set to play a married couple in an upcoming movie.

The Irish actors have been cast in the film adaptation of the sci-fi thriller Foe, which is being helmed by Garth Davis.

The film has been described as a “taut, sensual, psychological mind-bender” set in the near future where corporate power and environmental decay are ravaging the planet.

According to Deadline, the story will follow a young married couple, Junior (Paul Mescal) and Hen (Saoirse Ronan), who live a solitary life on their isolated farm.

One night, a stranger named Terrance (LaKeith Stanfield) arrives with alarming news: Junior has been randomly selected to travel far away from the farm…very far away.

The most unusual part? Arrangements have already been made so that when he leaves, Henrietta won’t have a chance to miss him, because she won’t be left alone—not even for a moment.