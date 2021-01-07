Ryan Tubridy promises to spark hope with vaccine demonstration on The Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy promises to spark hope with vaccine demonstration on The Late...

Ryan Tubridy has promised to spark hope on The Late Late Show this week, by hosting a live vaccine demonstration.

After taking a break over Christmas, the popular programme will return on Friday night, and viewers are in for quite a show.

Speaking on his RTÉ Radio 1 show today, the broadcaster said: “Tomorrow night on the Late Late Show we’re going to invite five frontline workers on and each one of them is going to get the vaccine live on television.”

“Five workers, breaking their backs on the frontline, will be vaccinated…”

“Part of the reason we’re going to do that is to show to you how it’s done, show you why it’s done; show you how clean and sensible it is, and show you that you have nothing to be afraid of.”

“And most of all, to show you that there’s hope. This is the cavalry, it’s coming,” he continued.

“So when you’re despairing and you feel like there’s no light, honestly, it’s happening and you’ll get a sense of that tomorrow.”

“It’s all going to be better. Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but sometime very soon,” he added.

Ireland’s vaccine rollout kicked off on December 29, after 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived on Irish soil on St. Stephen’s Day.

Dublin woman Annie Lynch was the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland.

The 79-year-old was vaccinated at St. James’s Hospital on December 29, marking a pivotal moment in our fight against the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement, Annie said: “I feel very privileged to be the first person in Ireland to receive the vaccine.”

“Like everyone else, I have been waiting for the vaccine and I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now. It’s brilliant that it’s here.”