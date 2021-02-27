Ryan Tubridy announces special guests for next week’s Late Late Show

We can't wait for this!

Ryan Tubridy has revealed some of the stars from last year’s Toy Show will be on The Late Late Show next Friday.

The festive programme went down a hit with viewers last November, as a host of inspiring kids stole the hearts of the nation – including Adam King and Saoirse Ruane.

Three months after they appeared on the show, Adam and Saoirse will be back in studio next week for a heartwarming catch up with Ryan.

The TV presenter made the announcement as he wrapped this week’s episode of The Late Late Show.

Ryan said: “Do join us back here next Friday night when we reveal some very exciting news about the €6.5million – what an amazing figure – you all donated to the toy show appeal.”

“Adam King will be here, Saoirse Ruane, who generously sparked the appeal with her experience of having her leg amputated because of cancer, she’s going to be here and she might even bring her bicycle into the studio.”

The eight-year-old recently learned how to ride her bike again with her prosthetic leg.

Ryan added: “And do you remember Michael Maloney, he broke everyone’s heart when he sang with Dermot Kennedy, he’s going to be here too!”