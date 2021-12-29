Rupert Grint and Emma Watson reveal they almost QUIT their Harry Potter roles

Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have revealed they contemplated quitting their roles in the Harry Potter films.

The actors, who played Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the popular film franchise, made the confession during the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special – which premieres on Sky Max and NOW TV at 8pm on New Year’s Day.

Order of the Phoenix director David Yates recalled how Emma wanted to back out of her role as she transitioned into her teenage years, as she struggled with the fame.

Emma, 31, confessed: “I can see that. At times, I was lonely”, adding: “The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way.”

“I think I was scared. I don’t know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, ‘This is kind of forever now’.”

“It was around the time of Order of the Phoenix when things started getting spicy for all of us,” the actress said of the 2007 flick which she filmed when she was 16.

Rupert admitted: “I also had sort of similar feelings to Emma, contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day.”

“We never really spoke about it. I guess we were just going through it at our own pace, we were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn’t really occur to us that we were all probably kind of having similar feelings.”

Watch the trailer for the reunion special below: