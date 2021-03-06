RTÉ viewers praise ‘inspiring’ Toy Show stars after catch-up with Ryan Tubridy

RTÉ viewers have praised the “inspiring” Toy Show stars after their catch-up with Ryan Tubridy.

Adam King, Saoirse Ruane and Michael Moloney appeared on Friday night’s Late Late Show, after stealing the hearts of the nation back in November.

Nine-year-old Saoirse from Galway was the inspiration behind the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal, which raised €6.6million to Irish children’s charities.

On last night’s show, Ryan revealed the money raised would be donated to Barnardos Ireland, Children’s Health Foundation and Children’s Books Ireland.

Saoirse was sadly diagnosed with a rare tumour in 2019, resulting in her leg being amputated.

The young girl spoke to Ryan about learning to ride her bike again over lockdown with her prosthetic leg.

Michael recalled the heartwarming moment he was joined by Dermot Kennedy on stage during the Toy Show to perform his hit track ‘Giants’.

“My mind just went blank I think I forgot what I was doing on the guitar and then I just kind of had to recompose myself. Then Dermot Kennedy started to sing along and I was just having so much fun singing,” he said.

Adam was joined by his rabbit friend ‘Bubby’ as he held his ‘A Hug for You’ card in his other hand, revealing the special Valentine’s Day cards raised €250,000 for charity.

The six-year-old, who suffers from Brittle Bones, told Ryan: “It makes me really happy to raise so much money for the hospitals.”

“I love going to CUH and Temple Street. Everyone one there is so kind, and I have lots of friends there.”

Viewers took to Twitter following the heartwarming show, calling the young stars “inspiring”.

Kudos @RTELateLateShow for an inspiring show. Young Adam King and Saoirse Ruane showed the future is in safe hands. And I simply can’t describe my admiration for @HolohanZoe. If we all had 1pc of her love, determination and spirit for life, imagine what would be possible! — Richard Barry (@richardbarry_ie) March 6, 2021

Look at this adorable guy… Adam King. #virtualhug ⁦@RTELateLateShow⁩ Love him and my heart just melts. I think Ryan T was getting emotional too. ⁦ ❤️ Great funds raised from Adam’s virtual hug card. Thanks Adam. Virtual hug right back to you. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/0pidChoVwg — Theresa O Farrell (@theresaofarrell) March 5, 2021

The toy show kids on the Late Late are just all so inspiring #LateLateShow — Caroline (@c_a_l_s_) March 5, 2021