RTÉ considering selling part of Donnybrook campus amid payments scandal

RTÉ is considering selling part of their Donnybrook campus to raise revenue amid the payments scandal.

During an appearance before the Public Accounts Committee on Thursday morning, Director General Kevin Bakhurst said the complete sale of the Dublin 4 site is unlikely at this point.

He told the committee that short-term cash reserves are “solid”, but reiterated the need of a reform of the public service broadcasting funding model.

Mr Bakhurst added that RTÉ is managing the finances “carefully” amid a “dramatic” fall in TV licence fee funding.

In June, the broadcaster was plunged into chaos when it was revealed that Ryan Tubridy’s earnings were publicly understated by €345,000 over the last six years.

The issue was identified during a routine audit of RTÉ’s 2022 accounts, prompting an independent review of the matter.

The RTÉ Board issued an apology over the error, and later Ryan also apologised for not questioning RTÉ over his published earnings.