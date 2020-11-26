Rosanna Davison leaves followers in tears after sharing emotional video of her twins birth

Rosanna Davison left her followers in tears today, after she shared an emotional video of her twins birth.

The former Miss World and her husband Wes Quirke welcomed identical twin boys, Oscar and Hugo, last week – and finally got to take them home on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram this afternoon, the 36-year-old shared a heartwarming video documenting her pregnancy journey.

The stunning video also showed the moment she welcomed her sons via c-section.

She captioned the post: “24 hours home with our baby boys and think there’s still something in my eye… 😭❤️ (Sleep deprivation & hormones also to blame!!)”

“But just wanted to share this glimpse into our miracle twin baby journey this year and say a heartfelt thank you for all of the love and support sent our way.”

“Still working my way through your lovely messages but I promise they don’t go unnoticed,” she added.

Rosanna’s comment section was flooded with sweet messages, as some followers admitted they were in tears watching the video.

The model mum announced her pregnancy back in July, almost eight months after they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Sophia, via gestational surrogate last year.

At the time, Rosanna described her pregnancy as a “fertility miracle”, after suffering 14 miscarriages over the course of a few years.

Sharing her pregnancy news on Instagram, she wrote: “We have some news! @Wesquirke and I are beyond overjoyed to announce that we’re expecting identical twin boys this November.”

“We’re absolutely thrilled to complete our family and for our daughter Sophia to have two siblings so close in age to her.”

“As I’ve spoken openly about this year, we struggled with fourteen pregnancy losses over the past few years and a challenging fertility journey before finally welcoming Sophia last November by gestational surrogate,” she continued.

“I was told that I would probably never be able to carry my own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction, which numerous different medical treatments failed to rectify. So for this to just happen naturally, and to have twins too by complete chance, is an absolute dream come true for us ❤️”

“My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries,” Rosanna wrote.

“However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world.”

“So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news. As if 2020 hasn’t already been packed with enough surprises!”

“Fertility miracles may take some time, but they really can happen in the most unexpected and magical ways. As always, sending so much love to those of you still on your baby journey. Never give up hope,” she added.