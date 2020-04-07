Rita Ora signs up as NHS volunteer amid the coronavirus crisis

Rita Ora and her sister Elena have signed up as NHS volunteers, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old decided to do what she can to help, after her mum Vera returned to the NHS to help those on the frontline.

Rita’s 55-year-old mum is a psychiatrist and former GP, and recently returned to work in an A&E department to help deal with the influx of coronavirus patients.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, Rita said: “My mother has always been my hero, but this pandemic has honestly made her a superhero in my eyes.”

“She is so brave and has been through so much on her own. Yet her generosity to help others just cements what I know what my mother is capable of.”

“I’m so happy the rest of the world has now got to see it too.”

Rita also explained that as volunteers, her and her sister will “deliver medical supplies, collect prescriptions, check on the elderly and make phone calls to lonely and vulnerable members of the community.”

