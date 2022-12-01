Rita Ora addresses rumours she was ‘the other woman’ in Jay Z and Beyoncé’s relationship

Rita Ora has addressed rumours she was “the other woman” in Jay Z and Beyoncé’s relationship.

The rapper admitted to cheating on his wife on his album 4:44 in 2017, after she alluded to his infidelity on her album Lemonade.

Rita, who was once signed to Jay Z’s label Roc Nation, was previously embroiled in rumours she was “Becky With The Good Hair” in Beyoncé’s track ‘Sorry’.

During a candid new chat with Louis Theroux, the Poison singer opened up about the speculation.

Louis said: “One of the things that comes up a lot when Beyoncé had her album was a mysterious woman called Becky With The Good Hair, who allegedly Jay Z had cheated on.”

“And then at some point in 2016, with Lemonade in the air, you posted a picture of yourself with lemons on your bra and a ‘J’ around your neck.”

Rita rolled her eyes and replied: “Oh my God, it literally was a coincidence and I didn’t even think about it. I swear. And it wasn’t a ‘J’ it was an ‘r’. They flipped it round and it looked like a ‘J’.”

The 32-year-old, who married filmmaker Taika Waititi earlier this year, added of the necklace: “It was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with.” “This is what I mean, man. Pinch of salt. You’ve gotta take things with a pinch of salt.” “And that’s what’s insane – I just had to sit through that until a good friend of mine, Katy Perry, gave me a hilarious badge that said ‘Not Becky’.”

Jay Z and Beyoncé tied the knot in 2008, and the couple are parents to three children – Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

Jay Z opened up about his infidelity in an interview with The New York Times back in 2017, admitting he “shut down all emotions” – which led to him cheating on his wife.

“You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions.”

“So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect… In my case, like, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.”

The rapper also spoke about listening to Lemonade for the first time, and how Beyoncé’s reacted listening to his album 4:44 – which he admitted was “uncomfortable” for them both.

He said: “But the best place in the hurricane is in the middle of it. The best place is right in the middle of the pain. And that’s where we were sitting.”

“And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released.”

“And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing.”

Jay also added that “the hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.”