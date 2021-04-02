Regé-Jean Page announces his departure from Bridgerton

The actor played the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series

Regé-Jean Page has confirmed his departure from Bridgerton after just one season.

The 31-year-old played the Duke of Hastings in the show’s first season, which focused on his romance with Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor.

The news was announced through a special edition of Lady Whistledown’s Society Paper on social media.

The announcement said: “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Rege-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.”

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family.”

“Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

“Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Reacting to the news on Instagram, the actor wrote: “It’s been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke.”

“Joining this family – not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans – it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined.”

:The love is real and will just keep growing,” he added.

