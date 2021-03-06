Pussycat Dolls star Jessica Sutta announces she’s expecting her first child

The singer revealed she is due in May

Jessica Sutta has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The Pussycat Dolls star married her husband Mikey Marquart in 2019, and is pregnant with a baby boy.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the singer said: “I’m due in May. I’ve always wanted to be a mommy. I swear, I’m going to get so emotional because I’m finally able to say it.”

“It’s been so exciting and it’s a dream come true.”

“I’m having a little boy named M.J.,” she revealed. “It’s just been an incredible journey. What a beautiful gift that 2020 gave me.”

“He feels like an M.J. to me, but he could be a Mikey, a Jesse, a Zion, or maybe he’ll make up his own name when he gets older. Whatever he wants. It’s his life.”

“I’m just going to have the pleasure of being his mother, and I’m going to let him live and be exactly who he wants to be.”

Speaking about the reaction of her Pussycat Dolls co-stars, Jessica said: “The girls have been so awesome. When I told them they were so, so excited.”

“Carmit [Bachar] and Kimberly [Wyatt] are both mothers, and I’ve just asked them a million questions like, ‘How do you do this? What do you do?'”

“They said just to enjoy it. You know, it’s a beautiful experience… To feel something inside you moving, and you just connect, and it’s like this overwhelming sense of love and protection.”

“You’re just like, ‘Oh my god, I can’t wait to meet you and hold you and kiss you and just spoil you.'”