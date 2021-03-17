Prince William and Kate Middleton lead St. Patrick’s Day tributes with special message

The couple recalled their last trip to Ireland before the pandemic

Prince William and Kate Middleton have lead the St. Patrick’s Day tributes with a special message.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with leaders around the world, including US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, sent video messages to the people of Ireland to mark the national holiday.

Dressed in an emerald green jacket paired with a Daniella Draper shamrock necklace, Kate said: “We’re delighted to wish you all a very Happy St Patrick’s Day.”

We have a saying in the Irish language: 'Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine' Meaning we live in each other's shadows. It speaks to the interdependence of our world

William added: “We were so thrilled to be able to visit Ireland just over a year ago, a few short weeks before all of our lives were turned upside down by the pandemic.”

Kate recalled: “The warm welcome that we received everywhere was a testament to the friendship between our two countries and the strength of the relationship between the UK and Ireland.”

“We know that for Irish people all around the world today won’t be the same as normal, but we hope that you can celebrate safely in any case,” William said.

The couple signed off, saying: “Happy St Patrick’s Day.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Dublin, Galway, Kildare and Meath back in March last year, before the coronavirus lockdown.

On the first night of their official visit, the couple attended a reception at the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse, and Kate wore a glitzy green dress from The Vampire’s Wife.

Vogue magazine have since named Kate’s green gúna as the Dress of the Decade.