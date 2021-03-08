Prince Harry says he was ‘cut off financially’ after stepping back as a senior working royal

"All I wanted was enough money to get security and keep my family safe..."

Prince Harry has claimed he was “cut off financially” after stepping back as a senior working royal.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back in January last year, before relocating to the US with their son Archie.

The couple have since signed major deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, which the 36-year-old said came about after he was cut off financially by his family.

During his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry admitted he initially had “no plan” to sign deals with “streamers”.

“That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

The royal also revealed his late mother Princess Diana had left him money, explaining: “I’ve got what my mum left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this.”

“All I wanted was enough money to get security and keep my family safe,” he added.

Harry also denied claims that he “blindsided” his grandmother Queen Elizabeth with his decision to step down.

“No, I never blindsided my grandmother. I have too much respect for her,” he shared. However, Harry revealed his father Prince Charles “stopped taking his calls” after he decided to step down “because I took matters into my own hands.”

“It was like I need to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody; it’s really sad that it’s got to this point, but I’ve got to do something for my own mental health, for my wife’s, because I could see where this is headed.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special airs on RTÉ2 tonight at 9:30pm.