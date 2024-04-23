Olly Murs reveals late friend Caroline Flack visits him in his dreams: ‘It’s surreal’

Olly Murs has revealed Caroline Flack “visits him in his dreams” frequently.

The singer was close friends with the presenter, who tragically took her own life in February 2020 at the age of 40.

The 39-year-old confessed that: “It’s surreal, but it’s lovely when them days happen.”

He told Big Issue: “I would love to talk to Caroline again. She was a huge part of my life and career. Special person, special friend. We had an interesting relationship, but it was great.”

“It’s mad because people say they visit you in your dreams… Caz does that quite frequently, actually. It’s surreal, but it’s lovely when them days happen.”

“Since Caroline passed, I’ve made those moments. It’s the most surreal moment but it’s lovely when them days happen. I’d love to see Caz again and chat to her,” he continued.

Olly and Caroline became close friends after they presented The Xtra Factor together from 2011 until 2012, before going on to present The X Factor in 2015.

The former Love Island host was arrested for assault following a 5am “domestic disturbance” involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton at her home in London in December 2019.

Months later, Caroline tragically took her own life after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault on February 15, 2020.

Earlier this month, the Metropolitan Police confirmed they would reinvestigate the decision to charge Caroline, as “new witness evidence may be available.”

Olly opened up about the effect the spotlight can have on a person’s mental health, and said: “Anyone in this profession has suffered from some mental health issues.

“Everyone I’ve met – everyone – has suffered with depression or anxiety or worry. Talking to other people is the most important thing.”

“At some point in my life, I had to go and see a therapist. For someone who’s looked at as a bit of a geezer I’m not afraid to admit that.

“Sometimes you just need another voice from the outside that isn’t family, that aren’t your friends, to get to the nitty gritty of who you are and understand why you’re feeling like this,” he added.

Olly is set to headline the Flackstock festival when it returns on July 22nd for a third year.

The event is held in honour of the late TV presenter, and the money raised from the festival will be split equally between the UK charities Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans, and the Charlie Waller Trust.

Olly’s comments come after he recently welcomed his first child with his wife Amelia Tank.

The couple are now proud parents to a daughter named Madison.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Olly and Amelia posted a sweet snap of them leaving the hospital with their newborn baby girl.