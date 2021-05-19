Olivia Attwood confirms she’s filming her upcoming wedding for TV

The Love Island star is set to wed her fiancé Bradley Dack this summer

Olivia Attwood has confirmed she’s filming her upcoming wedding for her ITVBe series, Olivia Meets Her Match.

The couple were originally supposed to wed last summer in Portugal, but were forced to postpone their wedding until 2021.

Speaking to MailOnline about their nuptials, the 30-year-old said: “We are still aiming for the wedding to be this summer in June when all the restrictions hopefully end.”

“I would love to still get married this summer. We want to carry on as we planned.”

Explaining why she’s letting ITV film their big day, the reality star said: “I really want to share some of the day with fans and so they can experience the event with us.”

“They’ve all been on such a journey with me since Love Island it would be unfair if I didn’t show some of it.”

“To be honest I forget the cameras are on a lot of the time!”

Olivia continued: “At the moment I’m just so excited to have everyone together but when it gets to the actual day I will be so nervous.”

“I have this huge fear that we are going to start laughing when we are stood at the altar. I want the ceremony to be short and sweet.”

“That’s just what me and Brad are always like, just laughing at everything.”

“We always look around at all the couple’s on Valentine’s Day and just cringe. We’re like two big kids in this new house.”

Speaking about her wedding dress, the 30-year-old said: “I ended up going for a fully bespoke dress.”

“I was trying to choose and tried on so many but couldn’t decide so it was suggested to just pick different bits I liked from all the dresses.”

The couple got engaged in Dubai back in October 2019.