New Rose of Tralee Rachel Duffy reveals why winning the contest was ‘bittersweet’

Westmeath Rose Rachel Duffy was crowned the 2022 Rose of Tralee on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old, who is the first Rose of Tralee winner from Westmeath, succeeded the 2019 Limerick Rose Dr. Sinéad Flanagan.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, she said that despite being “absolutely blown away” by the reception she has received, the experience was “bittersweet”.

Rachel paid tribute to her late mother, who passed away when she was nine years old, her father and her local community.

“This whole experience, ever since becoming the Westmeath Rose, has been very special for our family,” she said. “These things are bittersweet. It’s hard when someone’s missing, but my mam was there in her own way last night, and I definitely feel like she was looking down on me.

“I was nine years old and my sister was twelve and my brother was fifteen, so in fairness… My dad is a very good man, and he’s taken such good care of us. The people in my community got us over the line and were always there for anything we ever needed. I’m very lucky.”

Rachel continued: “Regardless of winning in the end, the whole experience was just so amazing. To see the joy on my family’s faces throughout the week, to see the craic they were having… There were lots of tears, even for such a happy time there were lots of tears.”

“From start to finish, this whole experience has made me realise what a privilege it is to be a part of the Rose of Tralee, to represent my county, and now to be able to represent all the girls that were with me the last few weeks. I’ve made so many lifelong friendships and memories that I’ll cherish forever.”

Presenter Mary Wilson asked whether her plans of becoming a secondary school teacher would be put on hold, to which Rachel responded: “I’m not sure yet, we’ll see. There’s so many things going around in my head at the minute, but it’s definitely something that I’ll have to sit down with my family and have a talk about.”

“I’m young, and I’ve lots of time on my hands. At the end of the day, my career and my dreams to be a teacher are always something I do want to follow so we’ll see,” Rachel said.

The 23-year-old admitted that she is savouring her “bit of a homecoming” tomorrow to Co. Westmeath.

“My family and friends are busy now organising that so we’ll have to put on a good show for all the Roses and the escorts!,” she said.

Rachel is from the small village of Rosemount located in the heart of the country in Co. Westmeath.

Last year, she graduated from NUI Galway with a BA in Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies and Spanish.

Rachel currently works in P. Egan’s Traditional Irish Bar in Moate, and is returning to university to complete her Masters degree to be a Spanish and English teacher.

She is a proud member of Cill Óige Ladies, and also loves singing at trad sessions.