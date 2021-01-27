Netflix confirm second season of hit dating show Too Hot To Handle

Netflix have confirmed there will be a second season of their hit dating show Too Hot To Handle.

The first season premiered on April 17, 2020, following a group of sexy singles who live together in a luxury beachside villa.

However in a surprising twist, the contestants were banned from getting too physical with one another, in the hopes of forming deeper connections.

Every time a couple breaks the rules, the $100,000 prize money goes down, causing serious drama.

Sharing the news of a second season, Netflix tweeted: “Too Hot To Handle is officially coming back for a second series!”

They later teased: “More details and date to follow.”

NEWS: Too Hot To Handle is officially coming back for a second series ☀️🏖(⛔️🍆) https://t.co/kgu9ZCwjwL — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 27, 2021

More details and a date to follow — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) January 27, 2021

The show’s official synopsis reads: “10 young, hot singles from around the world come together in a seaside paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there’s a twist.”

“These committment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.”

“No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”