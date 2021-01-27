Home Top Story Netflix confirm second season of hit dating show Too Hot To Handle

Netflix confirm second season of hit dating show Too Hot To Handle

Netflix have confirmed there will be a second season of their hit dating show Too Hot To Handle.

The first season premiered on April 17, 2020, following a group of sexy singles who live together in a luxury beachside villa.

However in a surprising twist, the contestants were banned from getting too physical with one another, in the hopes of forming deeper connections.

Every time a couple breaks the rules, the $100,000 prize money goes down, causing serious drama.

Sharing the news of a second season, Netflix tweeted: “Too Hot To Handle is officially coming back for a second series!”
They later teased: “More details and date to follow.”

The show’s official synopsis reads: “10 young, hot singles from around the world come together in a seaside paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there’s a twist.”

“These committment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize.”

“No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”

