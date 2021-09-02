Millie Court recreates iconic Love Island meme on wild night out with co-stars

This is too funny!

Millie Court recreates iconic Love Island meme on wild night out with...

Millie Court has recreated her iconic Love Island meme on a wild night out with her co-stars.

The 24-year-old headed out in London on Wednesday night with her boyfriend Liam Reardon, and their co-stars Chloe Burrows, Toby Aromolaran, Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Simpson.

In a video shared on Lucinda’s Instagram Story, Millie and Liam poked fun at their Love Island talent show performances, where Millie played a song on the keyboard.

In the clip, Liam sang his talent show entry It’s Not Unusual while Millie pretended to play the keyboard.

The couple burst out laughing in the video, which was captioned: “On tour 🕺 @liamreardon1 @milliegracecourt.”

Millie’s piano playing received the meme treatment last month, after viewers were thoroughly entertained by her talent show performance.

Millie even playing the piano at the final #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/7ImukV95aY — 𝐋𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐬 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lewisa95) August 23, 2021

how kind of millie to play the piano music for the salsa dancing 😩#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/RuzP4Q7eSA — Daisy (@Daisy21041055) August 23, 2021

millie playing the piano for the girls entries was so sweet!! bless her #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xa3WXX9fp0 — Daisy (@Daisy21041055) August 23, 2021