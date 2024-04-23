Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher respond to rumours they are returning for Season 2 of That 90’s Show

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have responded to rumours that they will return for Season 2 of That 90’s Show.

Mila, 40, and her husband Ashton, 46, met on the set of the hit series That 70’s Show in the late 90s.

The popular series ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006.

The A-listers tied the knot in 2015 and reprised their roles as Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso in the Netflix remake of the show.

The follow-up series debuted for season 1 in January 2023.

Netflix has confirmed That 90s Show for a second season and it is set to return to our screens this summer, however, no exact date was given.

Mila, who recently made her first red-carpet appearance since the Danny Masterson controversy – was asked by Entertainment Tonight if they planned on returning to the show.

Fans of the show will be disappointed to know that the couple will not be reprising their roles.

“I mean, we did our thing. I think they introduced the son, right, like it was our son in the show,” Mila said, referring to Jay Kelso, their 16-year-old son played by Mace Coronel.

In September 2023, the couple’s former 70’s co-star and friend Danny Masterson was sentenced to serve 30 years to life in prison for raping two women.

Back in June 2023, the actor was convicted of two counts of forcible rape in 2003.

The actor was initially charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in 2003, and another 23-year-old woman the same year.

However, he was only found guilty of two counts of rape after a jury failed to reach a verdict on the third count.

All of the attacks, which he denied, are said to have taken place at his Hollywood home.

Ashton and Mila have since taken to Instagram to issue a joint apology about letter they sent to the judge of Danny’s trial, in which Ashton refers to his former co-star as a “role model”.

Ashton begins: “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson.”

“We support victims,” Mila adds. “We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

Her husband then explains that Danny’s family reached out to them to write character letters to “represent the person that we knew for 25 years”.

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Mila explains.