Michelle Keegan tipped to be the next Bond girl after Fool Me Once success

Michelle Keegan has been tipped to play the next Bond girl, following the success of Fool Me Once.

The 36-year-old actress is set to become a “major” Hollywood star after her role as Maya Stern in the Netflix series.

The thriller has been at the top of the charts globally, and is the number-one series in the UK and the US.

Industry expert Nick Ede explained to OK! Magazine: “It’s really given Michelle a platform to make her a major star. All eyes are on her at the moment because Netflix is watched by millions of people globally and her series is number one here and in the US.”

“She looks every inch the Hollywood leading lady and she has star quality,” he continued.

“As a Hollywood producer or director, you want somebody who’s the whole package – and that’s Michelle.”

Michelle is currently the bookies’ favourite to land the lead female role in the next Bond movie.

Gambling.com told the DailyMail: “Michelle Keegan has recently announced herself on the world stage in Netflix’s Fool Me Once, in a starring role as grieving mother Maya Stern, who spends the series on a solo mission to investigate her husband’s death after appearing to see him on her nanny cam when he was presumed dead.”

Michelle, who is 5/2 to be the next Bond Girl, acted in the soap opera Coronation Street as barmaid Tina McIntyre for six years.

“That means she already knows how to perfect a martini – shaken, not stirred – but more than that, she could be an ideal MI6 colleague for Bond,” they added.

Jodie Comer, best known for starring in the BBC spy thriller Killing Eve, is also the 6/4 favourite to land the role.

The news comes amid reports Michelle is set to score a multi-million pound deal with Netflix to help her break America.

A source told The Sun: “She’s proved you don’t have to be the stereotypical plum-voiced leading lady to appeal to an international audience.”

“Michelle offers something different, but with all the charm, glamour and sex appeal that makes her one of Britain’s most exciting acting exports. America is seen as a market where they believe she could make the greatest impact.”

The insider added: “With so many rival streamers eyeing Michelle up now, it’s a no-brainer for Netflix to sign her. But they’re likely to have to offer her a six-figure sum to keep her for multiple projects.”