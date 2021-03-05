Meghan Markle reveals life in the Royal family is very ‘different to what people imagine’ in new Oprah trailer

The interview will air this Sunday in the U.S.

A new teaser trailer for Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan Markle has been released.

In the latest clip, Oprah reveals she reached out to the former actress for an interview three years ago, before her wedding to Prince Harry.

Oprah recalled: “So, I just want to say that I called you either February or March 2018 before the wedding asking, uh, ‘Would you please give me an interview?'”

“And you said, ‘I’m sorry it’s not the right time.’ And finally, we get to sit down and have this conversation.”

Meghan smiled, and claimed she “wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation” with Oprah personally, as other people had to be on the call.

The chat show host said Meghan turned her down “nicely” and said, “‘Perhaps there will be another time, when there’s the right time.'”

Oprah then asked, “What is right about this time?” and the Duchess replied: “Well, so many things.”

“That we’re on the other side of a lot of, a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make,” she explained.

“So, as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I’m ready to talk.'”

“To say it for yourself…. To be able to just make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself,” she added.

Later in the interview, Meghan will also be joined by her husband Prince Harry, as they discuss their decision to step back from the Royal family last year.

The CBS interview will air in the U.S. on Sunday night, before it airs on RTÉ2 on Monday night at 9.30pm.