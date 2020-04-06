Mark Wright says he’s happy he is isolating with ‘girl of his dreams’ Michelle Keegan

The couple are usually in a long-distance relationship

Mark Wright says he’s happy he is isolating with ‘girl of his...

They have spent most of their marriage in a long-distance relationship, but now Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are spending all their time together during isolation – and the TOWIE star is loving it.

During their five-year marriage, the couple have been living in different countries, with Mark normally TV presenting in LA, and Michelle in South Africa filming Our Girl.

Now the couple are self-isolating together in their Essex home and they seem more loved-up than ever.

“After years of having a long-distance relationship, I’m now locked up with the girl of my dreams,” Mark told the UK Sun.

“We used to spend all our time on FaceTime calls and talking for hours on the phone in different time zones, but now we are together every minute of the day.

“It’s nice to just sit together in the evening in front of the TV without having to worry about rushing off.

“That time is important as a couple — just being together,” he explained.”We’ve been cooking together a lot and Michelle is a cracking chef.”

“She has made a lot of delicious banana bread and lets me be her sous chef, so I help out.

“I really think this period is going to make everyone more grateful for the amazing friends and family they have,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mark, 33, and Michelle, 32, talked about starting a family.

“I would love to be a dad one day,” Mark said. “I am a family man for sure — they are the centre of my world.”

