Maeve Madden shares behind the scenes snaps from her lavish second wedding

Maeve Madden has shared behind the scenes snaps from her lavish second wedding.

The fitness influencer married her fiancé Andrew Selby, who is the director of her management company 84World, in an intimate ceremony in London on December 10.

After legally tying the knot, the couple planned a big wedding bash in Ireland, which took place at the five-star Adare Manor on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maeve Madden | Home Workouts (@maeve_madden)

Sharing the first official photo from their second wedding on Instagram, Maeve wrote: “24.06.22. Me & You. Just Us Two. #justmarried.”

The social media star also shared glimpses of their big day on her Instagram Story.

The bride posted a sweet selfie holding her wedding bouquet, before sharing a video of her hair stylist fixing a white bow on her head.

Maeve also revealed her lavish tablescape for the wedding reception, and shared a snap with her bridesmaids – who wore black for the occasion.

A number of well-known faces attended Maeve’s nuptials, including her longtime friend and fellow influencer Mark Rogers.

Mark posted photos and videos from the day on his Instagram Story, and shared a glimpse of the stunning venue, which was decorated in flowers and hanging wisteria.

A seven-tier wedding cake was also seen in the middle of the dance floor, as guests enjoyed a five-course meal.

Maeve announced her engagement last January, after her partner proposed while they were out hiking.

The news shocked her Instagram followers, as many had no idea she was even in a relationship.

At the time, the Newry native revealed they had been together for three years, but she chose to keep their relationship private.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maeve Madden | Home Workouts (@maeve_madden)

Later that year, the fitness influencer revealed Andrew’s identity as she shared the first official photo from their December 10 wedding in London.

She captioned the post: “You are my today & all of my tomorrows #justmarried.”

During a previous interview with RSVP Live, Maeve explained why they decided to get married in the UK last year.

She said: “Andrew doesn’t have parents, and his grandma is really old. She’s in her 90s and wouldn’t be able to come to Ireland for our wedding.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maeve Madden | Home Workouts (@maeve_madden)



“Actually, when we were talking to the church in Ireland, they were asking about Andrew’s birth certificate and had he been baptised and everything like that.”

“But when his mum died, all of those things went missing and there was a lot we would have had to do.”

“The church actually said, you should get legally married in the UK and then you can have your church wedding and I was like, oh my god, that’s a great idea.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maeve Madden | Home Workouts (@maeve_madden)

“It was kind of last minute,” she confessed.

“My dad isn’t well, so I was like, it would be really lovely for the families to meet and to have a special day and have Andrew’s granny involved and my dad to be there.”

Maeve also revealed they didn’t even exchange wedding bands during their legal ceremony, as they wanted to save that moment for their second wedding.