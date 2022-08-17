Love Island’s Gemma Owen reveals what her dad Michael REALLY thinks of Luca Bish

Love Island’s Gemma Owen has revealed what her footballer father Michael really thinks of her new beau Luca Bish.

The couple, who finished in second place on the ITV2 dating show, jetted to the Algarve in Portugal on Thursday to meet the former Liverpool star at the family’s private villa.

A source told previously The Sun: “Luca has been nervous about meeting Michael which is, of course, totally natural. He adores Gemma and knows that he has to impress.”

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show, Gemma admitted that she and Luca have “got approval” from her parents.

The 19-year-old explained: “Family thumbs up, very good. We had a little trip, a bit of work, bit of relaxing, met all of them there. That was really positive and really nice.”

“Now we’ve got the approval, the ball’s in his court. Just waiting for him,” she admitted as she revealed that Luca had not yet made their relationship official.

“I’m not being fussy at this point,” Gemma said to the amusement of hosts Brian Dowling and Fionnuala Jones. “Not a big gesture just something nice. Let’s just put a label on it.”

Fans have been waiting for the couple to “make things official” since they left the villa, as Luca is yet to ask Gemma to be his girlfriend.

However, the 23-year-old teased it would happen soon in a post shared on Instagram last week.

Luca posted a video of him and Gemma heading out for the night, and wrote: “Mission ‘ask Gem to be my girlfriend’ is in motion 👀.”