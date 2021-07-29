Love Island’s Anton Danyluk reveals how producers ’cause drama’ on the show

Anton Danyluk has revealed how Love Island producers “cause drama” on the show.

The Scottish star, who appeared on the dating show back in 2019, claimed people’s “types” are ready on standby to enter the villa to stir up some drama.

Speaking to OK!, the 26-year-old explained: “There will be people on standby. Even when I went on the show I didn’t know I was starting until I arrived in Mallorca.”

“I just knew I was going to be in the first half of the show, I didn’t know if I’d be a bombshell or starting. They match it all up and decide how the people will fit in.”

“If they think it’s slow they’ll get more people in to cause drama,” he revealed.

Anton, who coupled up with Belle Hassan in Casa Amor, said that producers don’t steer newcomers in the direction of certain Islanders but they just “pick people’s type”.

“People ask if the show is scripted, but you’re never told what to do completely. They’d suggest you say what you’re thinking or how you’re feeling, but that’s it really,” he added.

It comes after Anton revealed why he no longer speaks to his co-stars.

Speaking on the CASA Spin podcast, Anton said: “People come off the show, get their blue tick, get their million followers and go so far up their a**es it’s unbelievable.”

“It’s quite sad but at the same time I always appreciate the journey I had with the people in there.” While he doesn’t have time for most of his former cast mates, the Scottish reality star still speaks to Anna Vakili.

