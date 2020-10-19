Love Island star Luke Mabbott joins new UK TikTok house

Six other members of the content creator hub are still to be announced

Luke Mabbott has been confirmed as the first star to join the UK’s newest TikTok house, despite increasing restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media accounts have been set up for ‘The Icon House’, with its’ seven members teaming up to form their own content creation hub.

Love Island star Luke was the first star unveiled for the project, with six more members still to be revealed.

The move comes amid tightening restrictions in the UK in a bid to tackle the growing number of cases of COVID-19.

Taking to the comment section, fans have guessed that Luke’s girlfriend Lucie Donlan will also be announced as a member, with others suspecting Love Island’s Luke Trotman and his girlfriend Siannise Fudge will also be joining the house.

Luke has a property in Redcar, North Yorkshire, which is currently ranked at a medium alert level for COVID-19 by the UK government.

At this level, the rule of six both indoor and outdoors applies, which means you must not meet in a group of more than 6.

Last month, a number of Irish social media stars also moved into a joint home in South Dublin, which has been dubbed ‘The G.O.A.T House’.

The members include Shauna Davitt, Andrea Camila, Lewis Kelly, Thomas Arnold, Jake Brown, Ryan Mar, Lauren Whelan, Leila Ecker, and Nia Gallagher.

The members insisted that they’re being “completely safe” – as they told followers they were “all tested” for Covid-19 before moving into the house.

Goss.ie has contacted a rep for Luke Mabbott to clarify how the household will be abiding by current COVID-19 restrictions.