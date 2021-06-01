Love Island star Laura Anderson goes Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Laura Anderson has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Dane Bowers.

The Scottish native split from the former Another Levels star back in 2018, prior to her stint in the Love Island villa.

The 32-year-old rekindled her romance with Dane when she moved back to Dubai earlier this year, and the couple have since moved in together.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Laura shared a snap from her first photoshoot with Dane for new! magazine.

She wrote: “Finally I can show off this silver fox 🥰 Good things come to those who wait, and by good things I mean me 💁🏻‍♀️… #BeKind.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L A U R A A N D E R S O N (@lauraanderson1x)

In the interview, the couple revealed they want to have babies together “soon”.

Dane told the publication: “We’re talking about marriage and babies and we’d like to do that soon. This is it. This is proper. This is The One.”

“We’re practicing with the baby bit now,” he joked, adding he hoped to have a baby with Laura in the next couple of years.

Laura laughed: “We are practicing! I think we’ll probably have a baby first, now it’s not illegal to do that here [have children before marriage in Dubai]… Dane wants a girl and a boy.”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Alexandra Ryan and Kendra Becker talk the return of Love Island, Real Housewives, and the final season of KUWTK. The girls also talk through some of the biggest stories of the week – including 2fm’s new breakfast show, the chaos of Eurovision, and Maura Higgins’ rumoured new love interest… If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too