Love Island star Kaz Crossley breaks her silence after she was arrested in the UAE

Love Island star Kaz Crossley has broken her silence after was arrested in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of drug offence.

According to The UK Sun, the reality star was detained at Abu Dhabi airport on Monday, where she was due to board a connecting flight to Thailand.

The publication reported that Kaz’s name was flagged over a two-year-old video of her allegedly snorting a white substance at a party in Dubai.

It’s understood authorities in the United Arab Emirates are looking into the viral clip, which was reportedly shot during lockdown in 2020.

Kaz was finally released from jail without charge on Friday.

Breaking her silence on the incident, the reality star took to social media to write: “I am safe, thank you all for your kind messages.”

“I want to take some time to reflect before I comment on the past few days.”

“Grateful for so much right now,” Kaz continued. “We are so blessed…”

According to the publication, the reality star told a friend: “They didn’t get me a lawyer or a proper translator. I couldn’t even have a shower.”

“I was locked up with 30 other women, and had no idea why I was there for days – nobody would help me. It was the most terrifying experience of my life.”

Kaz’s friend added: “She’s very shaken up, the very worst thoughts were going through her mind.”

The friend continued: “You see stories of Brits being banged up for years and years in these countries over drugs issues.”

“She didn’t have drugs, but she had been associated with someone else police are looking into from a previous trip, and that’s why they arrested her.”

On her eventual release from jail, Kaz’s friend continued: “She’s incredibly relieved. She couldn’t wait to get to an airport and get away.”

“It’s an experience it will live with her forever.”

A source previously told The UK Sun of Kaz’s arrest: “She was looking forward to getting back to Thailand where she has been doing voluntary work and all of a sudden she is languishing in a Dubai jail.”

“Everyone knows how strict they are about drugs over there. She must be terrified. She had only stopped off in Abu Dhabi to catch a connecting flight but her name has obviously raised a red flag.”

“She was allowed to send just one email and wasn’t even allowed to make a phone call,” the insider claimed.

“She messaged one particular friend whose email she could remember and asked her to inform her family that she was OK but had been arrested for drugs offences.”

“The arrest wasn’t because of anything she had on her,” the insider continued. “As far as we know it is all down to that video.”

Kaz shot to fame when she appeared on Love Island in 2018, which saw her couple up with Josh Denzel.

The 29-year-old now works as a full-time influencer, and is set to appear on Channel 5’s upcoming show The Challenge later this year.