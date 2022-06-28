Love Island fans predict heartache for Luca and Jacques in heart rate challenge

Love Island fans have predicted tonight’s heart rate challenge will result in heartache for Luca and Jacques.

On Monday night, the popular dating show teased the return of the popular challenge, where Islanders are tasked with performing steamy stripteases for one another.

The teaser gave a glimpse at what lies ahead on Tuesday’s episode – including Tasha Ghouri transforming into a Barbie doll and Davide Sanclimenti transforming into Zorro as he donned a tiny pair of black PVC shorts, fingerless gloves, and eye mask and a cape.

Monday night’s episode saw rifts appear between Luca Bish and Gemma Owen, as well as Jacques O’Neill and Paige Thorne.

Luca became annoyed at Gemma’s comment that her head may sway if someone better suited to her comes into the villa.

While Jacques felt hard-done-by as Paige continued to get to know Jay Younger, who she became coupled up with when he stole her at the last recoupling.

Following the episode, Love Island fans took to Twitter as they predicted Tuesday’s heart rate challenge would end in heartbreak for both 23-year-olds.

Viewers think that former flames Gemma and Jacques could raise each other’s heart rates, while others are convinced Jay will raise Paige’s heart rate more than Jacques.

One Twitter user wrote: “Oh if Gemma has her heart rate raised by anyone other than Luca he’s going into cardiac arrest,” and another tweeted: “IF GEMMA’S HEART RATE IS THE HIGHEST FOR JACQUES LUCA HEART RATE WILL GO THROUGH THE ROOF 😭😭.”

A third wrote: “praying gemma’s heart rate raises the most by someone other than luca so he can have a meltdown.”

As for Paige and Jacques, one viewer predicted: “Scenes where Paige’s heart rate goes up for Jay more than it does for Jacques in their challenge tomorrow 😬”

Another wrote: “U just know they’re gonna fix Gemma’s heart rate to be highest for Jacques and Paige’s for Jay or something just to add fuel to the half put out fires.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

