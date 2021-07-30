The singer has addressed the bizarre claim on social media

Lizzo responds to crazy rumour she ‘killed somebody’ at a concert

Lizzo has denied a crazy rumour that she “killed somebody” by stage diving at a concert.

The 33-year-old dispelled the bizarre claim in a video posted on TikTok this week.

The Truth Hurts singer said: “I’ve seen a lot of annoying things about me on the Internet, but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumour that I stage dived at a concert and killed somebody…”

“Like it’s a lie, first of all, I’ve never stage dived in my life. And bitch… How? Like, killed somebody!? Y’all really going to put that on my motherf***ing name?”

“Like, I know I’m big, but b***h, I’m not that f***ing big.”

She ended the video by stage-diving onto her bed, before she looked at the camera and shouted, “B****!”