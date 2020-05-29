Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock confirms engagement in emotional post

Her fiancé Andre Gray announced the news on social media last night

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has confirmed her engagement to Andre Gray in an emotional post.

The footballer proposed to the 28-year-old just after midnight on Friday, marking their four-year anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Leigh-Anne shared the exciting news with her followers, alongside a series of sweet photos that captured the moment Andre got down on one knee.

“Guys.. wtf has just happened… 😩😳😂,” she started the post.

“He bloody did it, and I said yes 😩 I’m marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams… I am lost for words, so I think I’m just going to go cry some more 😩”

“@andregray_ I love you so much 😩😍❤️ My world is literally complete ❤️,” she added.

Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the Little Mix star.

“I love you so muchhhhhh and am so happy for you bothhhhh 😭♥️ I gotta new brother in law y’all 😂😂😂😂,” fellow band member Jade Thirlwall wrote.

“Congratulations beautiful girl 💖💖💖💖💖,” Love Island 2018 winner Dani Dyer penned.

“The whole fandom was an emotional mess last night, I’m so so happy for you both, Leigh I can’t believe it 🥺♥️,” one fan commented.

The news comes after Leigh-Anne confessed that she was “waiting patiently” for her beau to propose last month.

