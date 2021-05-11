The awards ceremony took place in London tonight

Little Mix just made history at the 2021 BRIT Awards.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Jack Whitehall at London’s O2 Arena tonight, and was broadcast live on ITV and YouTube.

A host of major stars were honoured on the night, including Little Mix who made history by becoming the first girl band to win Best British Group.

In their acceptance speech, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall thanked ex-member Jesy Nelson, and their management team.

The bandmates got emotional as they also dedicated the award to girl groups that inspired them – including the Spice Girls and Girls Aloud.