Lisa McGowan donates huge sum of money to LauraLynn Children’s Hospice

Lisa McGowan has donated a huge sum of money to the LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

Lisa who is known as Lisa’s Lust List to her 176k Instagram followers, has presented an extraordinary donation of €200,000 to the amazing cause.

The former insurance broker raised the enormous sum collectively with her online community and formally handed it over to the hospice’s location in Leopardstown today.

LauraLynn is a leading organisation dedicated to supporting children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

Lisa’s online community united to contribute to the significant funds raised through an exciting online raffle and also by attending Lisa’s Christmas Fair.

The fair took place at The Sheraton Hotel in Athlone last December and featured an impressive line-up of Irish and international brands.

Both events, whether experienced virtually or in person, served as platforms for supporters to make impactful contributions to LauraLynn.

In her statement, Lisa said: “I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the incredible work of LauraLynn.”

“As I hand over this donation of €200,000, my heart is filled with joy knowing that together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of those facing challenging times.”

The blogger continued: “The cheque is not just a sum of money; it represents compassion, support, and the collective effort to bring comfort and care to those in need.”

“Let this act inspire a ripple of kindness, reminding us all that even a small gesture can make a big impact on someone’s journey.”

Cathy White, a Community Fundraising Executive at LauraLynn showed her appreciation to Lisa and her followers in her statement.

“The generosity shown by Lisa and her followers will make an incredible impact to the lives of children with life-limiting conditions and their families who LauraLynn supports across Ireland.”

“We would like to thank Lisa and her followers. We are so honoured to be chosen as Lisa’s charity of choice for this fundraiser.”

“Lisa’s commitment to charitable causes and her ability to mobilise her online community for a noble cause have set a new standard, exemplifying the profound impact that collective generosity can have on making a positive difference in the lives of those in need.”