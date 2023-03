Lindsay Lohan has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

The Mean Girls star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news, by posting a photo of a white baby grow with ‘Coming Soon’ written on it.

The 36-year-old captioned the post: “We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼”

Lindsay and Bader got engaged in November 2021.

The couple secretly tied the knot last year.