Leo Varadkar quotes Mean Girls in latest speech – after famous actor challenged him to do so

This is too funny!

Leo Varadkar quotes Mean Girls in latest speech – after famous actor...

Leo Varadkar quoted Mean Girls in his address to the nation this evening, after a famous actor challenged him to do so.

Over the past few months, the Taoiseach has been slipping some famous movie quotes into his speeches – and earlier this month he quoted Samwise Gamgee from Lord Of The Rings.

He said: “So, this afternoon let me end with words of hope. In the end, it’s only a passing thing this shadow, even darkness must pass. A new day will come, and when the sun shines, it’ll shine out the clearer.”

RTÉ 2FM then contacted Sean Astin, who played Samwise in the film franchise, and the actor challenged Leo to quote the cult-classic film Mean Girls in his next address.

Although Leo admitted he wasn’t a huge fan of the movie during an interview with Eoghan McDermott and Doireann Garrihy – he went ahead a quoted a line from the film as he updated the nation on Ireland’s road to recovery this evening.

At the end of his address, Leo said: “Some have asked whether there’s a limit to what we can achieve, my answer is that limit does not exist.”

See how people are reacting to Leo quoting Mean Girls on Twitter:

Leo Varadkar ends lockdown with a quote from Mean Girls: “That limit does not exist.” After his plagiarism of Lord of the Rings, actor @SeanAstin (AKA Samwise Gamgee) dared him to do Mean Girls next. pic.twitter.com/Y3RwNCCdFa — Kevin Doyle (@KevDoyle_Indo) June 19, 2020

LEO VARADKAR JUST QUOTED MEAN GIRLS AND I AM DECEASED 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/74fShbFDnD — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) June 19, 2020

Leo Varadkar appears to quote Mean Girls. “The limit does not exist.” — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) June 19, 2020

“That limit does not exist” – did Varadkar just quote Mean Girls?! pic.twitter.com/P5BCiyfwdg — Áine McMahon (@AineMcMahon) June 19, 2020

Fans of the hit film will know that Lindsay Lohan’s character Cady Heron answered, “The limit does not exist,” when she won the Mathletes state championship finals.

Check out the original clip below:

