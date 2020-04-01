Leighton Meester and Adam Brody expecting second child

The Gossip Girl star was seen with a large baby bump

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are expanding their family – they are expecting their second child.

The Gossip Girl and The OC star are already parents to their daughter Arlo, 4.

Pictures of Leighton’s growing baby bump were published on MailOnline.

Leighton Meester EXCLUSIVE: The Gossip Girl vet shows off a fuller figure – Daily Mail https://t.co/69Ijvez3YD #LeightonMeesterEXCLUSIVEGossipGirlvetshowsfullerfigure pic.twitter.com/IXTFvDJP5K — URBANTIAN™ (@URBANTIAN) April 1, 2020

The actress, 33, looked glowing as she was pictured going for a walk with her husband around their neighborhood.

The brunette can be seen in black dungarees walking with her daughter in a buggy.

Back in January, Leighton was spotted filming scenes with Taran Killam for their ABC series, Single Parents, and she can be seen hiding a smaller bump with a black top and pants, and tan jacket.