Legendary broadcaster Larry King dies aged 87

The TV presenter had recently tested positive for COVID-19

Larry King has sadly died at the age of 87.

The broadcaster’s death was announced by Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded.

The TV host passed away on Saturday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The news comes just weeks after Larry contracted COVID-19, and was subsequently hospitalised.

The broadcaster, who had Type 2 diabetes, had struggled with his health over the past few years.

Back in May 2019, Larry suffered a near-fatal stroke, just weeks after he underwent heart surgery.

The presenter also survived prostate and lung cancer.

Since the news of his death broke, tributes have been pouring in on social media.

Twitters users have recalled some of his most legendary moments by sharing clips of his interviews over the years.

This is my favorite Larry King clip and it’s not even close. A true legend. pic.twitter.com/2UjtytFUH9 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) January 23, 2021

RIP Larry King. Thanks for all the great moments, but especially for bringing us Debbie Reynolds’ Meryl Streep impression pic.twitter.com/dvcW34AWQn — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) January 23, 2021

Sad news this morning. TV broadcasting legend Larry King has passed away. He was 87. #RIP pic.twitter.com/uvIqkR2c0S — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) January 23, 2021

i never really watched him but i have the utmost respect for larry king when he took a phone call in the middle of dave rubin’s show pic.twitter.com/pHr75Q3KSr — peter (@kulipeter) January 23, 2021

I never met Larry King but I enjoy his interview before he had a great career and I will miss him my love and my heart goes out to Larry King Family Thank you for everything Larry Rest In Peace Larry ❤️ #LarryKing — Tank Schottle (@TankSchottle) January 23, 2021

Undoubtedly, one of the greatest of our time. A true King indeed. Rest In Peace Larry King #RIPLarryKing pic.twitter.com/eRROtOnyp9 — Maina Kageni (@ItsMainaKageni) January 23, 2021