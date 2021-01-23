Home Top Story Legendary broadcaster Larry King dies aged 87

Legendary broadcaster Larry King dies aged 87

The TV presenter had recently tested positive for COVID-19

By
Kendra Becker | Editor
-
SHARE

Larry King has sadly died at the age of 87.

The broadcaster’s death was announced by Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded.

The TV host passed away on Saturday morning at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The news comes just weeks after Larry contracted COVID-19, and was subsequently hospitalised.

The broadcaster, who had Type 2 diabetes, had struggled with his health over the past few years.

Back in May 2019, Larry suffered a near-fatal stroke, just weeks after he underwent heart surgery.

The presenter also survived prostate and lung cancer.

Since the news of his death broke, tributes have been pouring in on social media.

Twitters users have recalled some of his most legendary moments by sharing clips of his interviews over the years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR