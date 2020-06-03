Lea Michele ‘loses major brand deal’ after former Glee castmate accuses her of bullying

Lea Michele has lost a major brand deal with HelloFresh, after her former Glee castmate accused her of bullying.

The company announced their decision to no longer work with the actress on Twitter, after Samantha Ware claimed Lea made her life “a living hell” on the set of Glee.

Responding to a Twitter user who suggested they cut ties with Lea, they wrote: “HelloFresh does not condone racism nor discrimination of any kind. We are disheartened and disappointed to learn of the recent claims concerning Lea Michele.”

“We take this very seriously, and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on May 20, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

Samantha claimed Lea bullied her on set, after the actress showed her support for the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week – following the tragic death of George Floyd.

Taking to Twitter, Lea tweeted: “George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end.”

Samantha, who played Jane Hayward in Glee, then re-posted Lea’s tweet and wrote: “LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET.” [sic]

“I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S**T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…,” she added.

Alex Newell, Amber Riley and Dabier Snell, who also starred in Glee, reacted to the tweet in support of Samantha.

Shortly after Samantha’s tweet went viral, a number of celebrities unfollowed Lea on Instagram – including Ariana Grande and Keke Palmer, who have both worked with her in the past.

