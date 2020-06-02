Paul Mescal reveals how much money his chain has raised for Pieta House

The actor is delighted he could help raise money for the charity

Paul Mescal reveals how much money his chain has raised for Pieta...

Paul Mescal has revealed his personal chain has raised almost €55,000 for Pieta House so far.

The Normal People star, who plays Connell in the show, decided to raffle off the jewellery for charity – after fans started obsessing over the silver chain he wore throughout the series.

Speaking about the hysteria surrounding his chain on RTÉ Radio One, Paul told Ryan Tubridy: “It definitely wasn’t on the list of things I thought people would notice.”

“It’s kind of grown arms and legs. It kind of became its own entity, and I’m raffling off one of my own chains for Pieta House.”

After revealing the raffle has already raised almost €55,000, Paul said: “I couldn’t have imagined that response.”

“It shows the popularity of the chain and the show itself. Obviously I’m over the moon, and eternally grateful to everybody who’s donated.”

Taking to Instagram last month, the Kildare native explained why he was eager to raise money for the mental health charity.

“In light of ep 9 and 10 airing on BBC and RTÉ today and tomorrow, episodes that deal with mental health and suicide, I’ve decided to support @pieta.house,” Paul told his followers.

“I’ve personally seen the amazing work this charity has done in terms of helping those in need.”

“I will be raffling one of my chains by @roxannefirst and all proceeds will be going to pieta. Anything you can do to support will be greatly appreciated,” he added.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.